Limited homes available to homebuyers

Limited homes are available to buyers.(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Buying a new home is an exciting time for buyers but the current housing market is becoming more difficult to navigate.

According to broker, Terry Winstead, 91.8% of homeowners currently have an interest rate under 6%. However, rising rates are making existing homeowners reluctant to sell, causing a shortage of homes on the market. This shortage is causing buyers to settle for any home that comes available.

“I’ve been in this business 46 years and the last few years I’ve seen it change twice, ways I’ve never seen before. First it was so busy and so active and now that rates have gone up, I would’ve thought that the market would’ve slowed. It has in one sense; there’s very little available to buy,” said Winstead.

If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s important to get pre-qualified before shopping around so that you’re immediately ready to purchase when you find a property you like.

