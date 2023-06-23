Local All-Stars head to World Series

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union All-Stars are a local 9-and-under baseball team making some noise, as they gear up for a trip to the World Series, but there’s a twist.

These aren’t kids from all over the place coming together to form some kind of super team.

Rather, they’re kids who have grown up together, gone to school together for all of their lives, and they have been playing baseball together since they were all four years old.

“I think the biggest thing they’re looking forward to... They love competition... They love to compete and try to win... But these boys, they love to swim with their teammates after a long hot day at the ballfield. They love pizza nights, going out to eat together, wiffle ball in the parking lots. It’s just so many things. These boys enjoy being kids, and it’s fun to see, and the parents get to hang out, so it’s awesome,” head coach Jordan Robinson said.

The All-Stars are heading to Southaven, Mississippi, to compete in their World Series.

Teams from all over the region are travelling to play in this tournament, but the Union All-Stars are the only 9-and-under team to make it from Mississippi, according to Coach Robinson.

They will head to Southhaven this weekend, before the opening ceremonies on Monday, and then they’ll start playing baseball on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

