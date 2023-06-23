Miller goes second in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, New York (WTOK) - Former SEC Player of the Year, Brandon Miller, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Miller averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game during his lone year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Forward helped the Crimson Tide to a 31-6 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller joins a Charlotte organization who has been struggling to build consistency in recent years.

