Miller goes second in NBA Draft

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, New York (WTOK) - Former SEC Player of the Year, Brandon Miller, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Miller averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game during his lone year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Forward helped the Crimson Tide to a 31-6 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller joins a Charlotte organization who has been struggling to build consistency in recent years.

