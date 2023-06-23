Graveside services for Mr. Tim Neal will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in the Duffee Community. Dr. Scott Crenshaw will officiate. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Timothy “Tim” A. Neal, age 64, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Survivors include his siblings, Kathy Clearman (Danny) of Missouri, Philip Neal, and Wanda Adkins (Robert), both of Collinsville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Grace Neal of Collinsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

