Mr. Tim Neal

Tim Neal
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Tim Neal will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in the Duffee Community.  Dr. Scott Crenshaw will officiate.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Timothy “Tim” A. Neal, age 64, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Survivors include his siblings, Kathy Clearman (Danny) of Missouri, Philip Neal, and Wanda Adkins (Robert), both of Collinsville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Grace Neal of Collinsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway on North Hills Street was burglarized overnight.
Subway burglarized overnight
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South
Congressman Michael Guest
Mississippi Republican Michael Guest votes ‘present’ on Schiff censure
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2023

Latest News

Bilie Gene Castle
Billie Gene Castle
Marcus Campbell set to host annual Future Star Basketball Camp in York, Alabama
USDA, Sumter Co. Commission to host Jun. 27 meeting about housing repair grants & loans
News 11 was there to hear from the governor, local elected officials, and residents about the...
Governor Tate Reeves and elected officials tour the tornado ravaged town of Louin