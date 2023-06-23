Man dies after shooting in church parking lot

A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Meridian.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said one person is dead who allegedly tried to rob an off-duty officer, who had his family with him, in the parking lot as they arrived. The alleged robber was shot and died at a local hospital.

Vacation Bible School graduation was to be held but was cancelled. The area was secured and the people inside the church were not in danger.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

