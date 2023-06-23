Three local non-profits partnered together to make home repairs for disabled homeowners

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three local non-profits are banning together here in the Queen City through ministry to make the community a brighter place.

The Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, World Changers and the Lauderdale Baptist Association partnered together to bring 40 plus junior high and high school students to Meridian for a week-long community service project.

“This is our second year to work with World Changers, we are so blessed to have this group come. They came last year, and they did work on about 16 homes here in Meridian. This year they are here to work on homes for external repairs,” said Monica Bradley, the Executive Director with the Lauderdale County Habitat For Humanity.

Bradley said the World Changer volunteers will also minister to homeowners while making repairs.

“I like helping people and then I wanted to build my faith stronger with God. Doing both of those things at the same time was an awesome opportunity,” said Payton Hardy, one of the World Changer volunteers.

“I wouldn’t be out there without God. He put us all out here to be able do this work for the people. I mean I am grateful for it because of him,” said Parker Thomas, another World Changer volunteer.

Lizzie Snider is a World Changers alum and now works for the organization. She encourages anyone wanting to make a change to volunteer.

“I would tell them to come and do it. It’s a fun experience, you make a lot of memories, and a lot of friends out of it. And, that I am not only helping them, but I am also spreading the word of God because that’s what we are called to do,” said Snider.

World Changers is serving not only this week in Meridian, but also in more than 20 cities in the USA.

