Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Atlantic on Thursday Evening

Cindy has some hinderances ahead of it
Cindy has some hinderances ahead of it(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was Tropical Depression #4 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy on Thursday evening in the Central Tropical Atlantic. Unlike Bret, it’s not expected to move into the Caribbean. However, just like Bret, it is expected to be battered by wind shear & dry air... which will hinder its development.

For now, it’s still a storm to watch as it moves on a more WNW track. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

