Birmingham Zoo welcomes 2 baby cotton-top tamarins

Two Baby Cotton-Top Tamarins
Two Baby Cotton-Top Tamarins(Birmingham Zoo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarins on Saturday. They were born on May 20, 2023.

Since the species is endangered, Birmingham Zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Cotton-Top Tamarin Species Survival Plan.

The babies are currently in a habitat at the zoo and are being raised by their mom, Lena, and dad, Leo. Birmingham Zoo shared that the baby cotton-top tamarins spend their time getting carried around by Leo and snuggling with their family.

