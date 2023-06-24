City of Meridian dedicates basketball courts to Joni Crenshaw-Taylor

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause for celebration in the Queen City on Friday afternoon.

The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Department dedicated the basketball courts in Velma Young Park to Joni Crenshaw-Taylor.

Joni Crenshaw-Taylor is a Meridian High School alum who got her stripes on the court for the Lady Wildcats.

“I would just like to say thank you to everyone. There’s not enough time to thank everyone in this city and this community who has had an impact on my life. Everything I do, I carry Meridian with me,” said Crenshaw-Taylor.

Crenshaw-Taylor had a successful basketball career and resume filled with accolades, honors, and awards stemming from her college days at the University of Alabama to now coaching at Texas A&M.

“We just feel like it’s time for us to recognize the people who have really represented The City of Meridian well and I am going to always say that let’s give them their flowers while we still can,” said Thomas Adams, the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Director.

The city’s mayor, parks and recreation department, council members, a member from the Velma Young family and also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated made remarks during the ceremony, all honoring Crenshaw-Taylor.

Kim Custerfield, another Lady Wildcat alum, who played basketball and ran track with Crenshaw-Taylor shared a sentimental message with the crowd on this momentous day.

“I enjoyed watching you become a successful a Black woman. I always knew you were destined for greatness. I am honored that you thought of me being a part of this historical moment. I am forever grateful. I am proud of you. Continue to be you, never change, and keep up the great work,” said Custerfield.

The program ended with the ribbon cutting of the courts and Crenshaw-Taylor making the first basket on the court.

