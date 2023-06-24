Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Alexei performing in Italy.
Alexei performing in Italy.(Photo provided by Katya Orohovsky)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Alexei Orohovsky, a 16-year-old who grew up in Hattiesburg, won a gold medal in the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

Orohovsky received the medal in the Junior Males category at the USA IBC Awards Gala Friday night at Thalia Mara Hall.

“I am truly honored to have been awarded the gold medal when there are so many deserving dancers,” said Orohovsky. “This has been the most incredible experience, and I am so thankful to everyone that helped me get to where I am. It is a dream come true!”

USA IBC announced the list of 14 finalists on Thursday morning. The list included three finalists in the Junior Females category, four in the Junior Males category, three in the Senior Females category and four in the Senior Males category.

In addition to the possibility of winning a medal or a special award, each finalist had the opportunity to perform at the awards gala.

On Saturday, the medalist will perform at the C Spire Encore Gala at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the final event can still be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

In order for Orohovsky to be a finalist, he had to go through three rounds of competition. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to ever have competed in the USA IBC.

Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition

