Meridian Amateur Radio Club meets to test HAM radios

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today, we may think that when wi-fi goes down it’s the end of the world when that is simply not the case.

This is where HAM Radios come into play. The gear they use is what’s known as an “off grid” system that allows communication without any internet.

The President of the Amateur Radio Club, Charles Grisham, and some other members of the Meridian Amateur Radio Club, set up at O’Charley’s parking lot to test and show off some of that equipment to the public.

“What we’re doing today we’re actually setting up antennas trying to make contacts all over the world. All of the HAM’s nationwide are doing this and we do this as kind of like emergency preparedness. We do this like twice a year. We come out, we set up antennas. We try to contact each other for about 24 hours. That way we can see the different conditions, the changes and everything. What this does is it shows us where our weaknesses are and where our strong points.”, said Grisham.

Grisham said that HAM Radios help out with public safety and allow everyday people like you and me to know exactly what’s going on. When cell towers go down, Ham Radio operators are there as a last line of communication.

