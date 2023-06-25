Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A summer carnival that was slated to go through July 2 at the Outlets of Mississippi has been canceled.

Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says officials with the City of Pearl and the outlets agreed that it would be best for the carnival to move on to its next stop after gunshots rang out Saturday night.

According to Flynn, the incident was not a shootout, and no injuries were reported.

Pearl’s Mayor Jake Windham spoke out after the shooting, saying, “This will not be tolerated in our city. It is truly a shame that families cannot enjoy themselves because of ridiculous behavior.”

