City of Hattiesburg hosts beekeeping workshop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -People will be buzzing about the latest workshop the City of Hattiesburg hosted this weekend!

The city partnered with Ed’s Backyard Bees, a local beekeeper in the Hub City.

“To kind of see people who have never done this before and to see the look on their faces when they get to taste the honey out of the hive and see the bees work and kind of understand their magical kingdom is always a pretty special experience for me and I think for them as well.” said Ed Hafer, workshop instructor and owner of Ed’s Backyard Bees.

Participants got the chance to see the honeybees close up, inspect the hives and even got a literal taste of the Pine Belt!

“He’s a really good teacher,” said participant Kate Anderson. “He speaks really clearly and keeps it really interesting.

“I think my personal favorite part was actually getting to take frames out of the hive and touch everything and see larva and eggs and bees and just learn about all the different parts.”

The City of Hattiesburg hopes to do more fun workshops like this in the future.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.