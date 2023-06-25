Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson gas station is a total loss after an overnight fire.

The Shell gas station was located at 5701 Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Eight units were called to the scene, but the building could not be saved.

There were no injuries, but Highway 49 had to be shut down while crews put out the fire.

