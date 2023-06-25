First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night

Level 2: Slight risk
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Saturday. High temperatures have made a return to the 90s, and that will be the case as we continue into next week. Temperatures are expected to near the upper 90s with feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees. It is imperative to drink plenty of water, and avoid any strenuous activities in the heat of the day. Not only is dangerous heat looming, the chance for rain returns tomorrow.

Sunday brings the next chance of rainfall as well as a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Quarter size hail and damaging wind gust up to 60mph are the primary threat as heavy rainfall moves through the area. Sumter and Choctaw county can expected showers early Sunday morning, before the rain clear and later return that evening. Remain weather aware through the late evening into early Monday morning. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated

