Frontline Responders: Mark Tullos

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Well, I’m feeling a little misgiving because I’m leaving some people that I really love and enjoy working with our board and our staff and the community partners. I’m going to miss them all.”

Mark Tullos has been a part of the MAX ever since the MAX became an idea for Meridian. Opening in 2018, the Max has become a vital part of downtown Meridian. And all with Tullos at the helm. From the first Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2018. Or the first Night Market at the MAX. Surviving a global pandemic. Or the first Sip and Savor in 2021. The MAX has been going strong under the leadership of Tullos, recently celebrating Its 5th year in Meridian.

“That was a big moment for everybody,” said Tullos “and the community because, you know, five years and going through COVID too was tough, but we made it through and we’re even better now.”

Tullos has many great memories of his time at the MAX, but his favorite memory is the grand opening.

“That was just an amazing night when we had all the legislative and Governor and the Lieutenant Governor here to help us celebrate the opening of this facility.” remembered Tullos.

Tullos is leaving the MAX to go back to his hometown of Baton Rouge and become the director of the LSU Museum of Art.

“That’s my home, Baton Rouge and my campus that I graduated from so I’m happy to serve them.” said Tullos

Tullos will definitely be missed in Meridian and at the MAX. News 11 reached out to some who’ve worked with him to see how they felt about him leaving. Margo Evans, Membership Manager at the MAX stated, in part “... As a dreamer who paints with bold strokes, Mark has always encouraged his staff to do the same. I truly appreciate the freedom he has given me to explore the limitless possibilities of my department.”

Tullos’ last day will be June 25th. As he leaves Meridian, and a great foundation built at the MAX, he wanted to say... “I’d like to thank the Community, Meridian and all of Mississippi have just been so wonderful and welcoming and again, we ought to be proud of what we’ve done.”

