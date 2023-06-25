Howard Industries shooting victim dies

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder after a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was shot three times on May 5 outside the Howard Industries plant in Laurel died Saturday.

Jones County Corner Burl Hall confirmed Sunday that 57-year-old Dale Thornton had passed away.

The man who has been accused of firing the shots, Keith Hinton, was arrested the same day the shooting happened.

Hinton, 20, was released on May 7 after posting a $750,000 bond following his first appearance before Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court..

Originally, Hinton had been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. It was not clear whether those charges will be upgraded.

“We’ll have information (Monday),” Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox said Sunday.

Hinton, 20, Purvis, is accused of shooting a Howard Industries employee outside the company’s Laurel location.

Officials said Hinton ran into the plant after the shooting, triggering an evacuation and manhunt.

He was arrested in Perkinston in Stone County less than two hours later.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglary happened at Dairy Queen early Friday morning.
Dairy Queen burglarized overnight
A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
Man dies after shooting in Meridian church parking lot
Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2023

Latest News

Have ways of getting alerts tonight
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms are possible later tonight
Long Creek CFD Fire Engine
Long Creek Fire Department celebrates 50 years
Jackson police searching for missing man
Jackson police searching for missing man
Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported
Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported