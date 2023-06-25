Jackson police searching for missing man

Jackson police searching for missing man
Jackson police searching for missing man(JPD)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for help locating a missing man.

Steven Schepers, 32, was last seen in the area of Beasley Road and I-55 North.

He is five feet, ten inches, and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact Jackson Police SVU at 701-960-2328 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglary happened at Dairy Queen early Friday morning.
Dairy Queen burglarized overnight
A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
Man dies after shooting in Meridian church parking lot
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition
Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
Limited homes are available to buyers.
Limited homes available to homebuyers

Latest News

Long Creek CFD Fire Engine
Long Creek Fire Department celebrates 50 years
Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported
Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported
Workshop Saturday proves to just be he bee's knees for participants
City of Hattiesburg hosts beekeeping workshop
Group hopes to grow Jackson's voter participation to make change in capital city.
New group hopes to create ‘tidal wave’ of voters to spur change in Jackson