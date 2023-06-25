Joni Crenshaw Taylor hosts basketball camp in hometown

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native and Alabama Crimson Tide basketball star, Joni Crenshaw Taylor, hosted her first all girls basketball camp at Meridian High on Saturday.

The camp hosted third through eighth grade girls.

The camp featured basic basketball skills training as well as life skills training. Taylor mentioned the importance of teaching young girls how to work on and off the court.

“It’s always great to be back in Meridian, to see people, to see friends.. some of my former high school teammates are here to run the camp with me, so it’s been fun to reminisce as well. But anything we can always do to give back to the community- so I’m really excited with the turnout today, " Taylor said.

“We’ve been talking about, how do we make this an annual event, come back and just continue to pour into the youth here,” she added.

