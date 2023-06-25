Long Creek Fire Department Celebrates 50 Years

Long Creek CFD Fire Engine
Long Creek CFD Fire Engine
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - To celebrate 50 years of protecting their community the Long Creek Fire Department hosted a family fun day on Saturday.

The day featured their first ever car and bike show and everyone was invited to show off their hot rods to raise money for the department.

“It’s very important,” said Long Creek VFD Captain, Chris Gardner. “I mean if somebody’s house catches on fire, we are the ones that go. The city’s got their full-time firefighters. We are all volunteer, so we don’t get paid, but when that tone drops in the middle of the night at 2 o’clock we are getting up coming to the fire.”

The department also did a car cutting demonstration featuring the “Jaws of Life”.

