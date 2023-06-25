‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A summer carnival at the Outlets of Mississippi ended early Saturday night after Pearl authorities say shots were fired there.

“They’re now clearing out the lot, getting everybody home,” said Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn.

Flynn said after sundown, there were multiple reports of fighting, and at some point, gunshots rang out, being fired in the air.

Flynn says the incident was not a shootout, and no injuries were reported.

The Pearl Police Department and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Flynn says Mayor Jake Windham had spoken with officials at the Outlets, asking them to scale back the hours of the carnival or cancel the remaining days altogether.

The carnival is slated to go on through July 2, according to a post on the Outlets’ social media page.

He guaranteed Outlets officials the police department would “flood the area” for the duration of the event.

“This will not be tolerated in our city,” Windham said in a statement. “It is truly a shame that families cannot enjoy themselves because of ridiculous behavior.”

