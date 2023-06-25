Weather Alert Day: Severe storms are possible later tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A complex of storms is expected later tonight ahead of a cold front that’s approaching the area The complex will develop north and west of our area, then it’ll be steered into our area by the upper-level flow. When this type of pattern is in place, it’s hard to pinpoint the timing or overall direction of the expected complexes. However, forecast models are indicating that the general time frame will be between 7PM this evening to around 4AM Monday morning.

Because of the low confidence regarding timing and direction for this potential complex, it’s important to have multiple ways of getting alerts this evening and while you’re sleeping overnight. The main threats that this complex could bring are damaging wind (60+mph) and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero (depending on the actual timing of the complex). Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Regardless of storms, another threat is the high heat & humidity. Heat Alerts are in effect through this evening, and more heat alerts are possible this week. Highs each day will reach well into the 90s, and dew points will be in the 70s. This combination will lead to heat indices over 100 degrees each day...some days possibly over 105 degrees. This type of heat can surely make you sick, so it’s important to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

