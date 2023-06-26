1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on I-59 early Sunday morning; MBI leading investigation

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that took place on Interstate 59 Sunday morning in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a driver was shot and killed and another person inside the vehicle was shot and wounded.

JCSD was assisting the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation which is the lead agency in the investigation of the shooting. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s department says the Laurel Police Department, Sharon Fire & Rescue, Sandersville Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the shooting.

Martin says that since the investigation is open, MBI will not make any further comments at this time.

