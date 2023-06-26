BOIL WATER NOTICE - Rose Hill Water Association

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Due to repairs from line replacement, Monday, June 26, a boil water notice is issued by the Rose Hill Water Association for customers in the service areas:

Hwy 18 from the intersection of Hwy. 18 and County Road 1828, east to the intersection of Hwy .18 and County Road 22.

This includes all adjoining roads between the two intersections.

Approx. 20 households are affected by this repair.

“We greatly appreciate our customer’s patience in this service area as we improve our system’s lines and wait for clear sample results,” said Rose Hill Water Association

