Canton Police arrest man after deadly shooting at family reunion

By Christopher Fields, Brendan Hall and Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of shooting up a family reunion in Canton Sunday night is now in police custody.

According to Canton Assistant Police Chief Steven Johnson, 30-year-old George Smith, is behind bars. He is being charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators believe he shot 33-year-old Jordon Deere to death.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a family reunion on Ricks Drive.

WLBT crews spotted at least one hundred people outside of the Anderson Lodge Sunday night, with several children in attendance as well.

An unidentified woman and another man were also injured.

According to a woman who was attending the reunion, Adelle Clay, the person who was injured is her sister.

“She tried to just lay down on the floor, and he saw her and shot her in the stomach,” she said.

Clay says her sister is in stable condition, but wasn’t sure about the condition of the man who was hurt.

As for the man who died, he’s being called a hero by his sister, Vinita Williams.

Williams told WLBT that Deere went back to save two people after shots rang out.

The 33-year-old’s cousin, Aretha Williams, spoke highly of him too.

“He was sweet, he was kind, and he would help anybody,” she said. “He was a good person. He really was. He didn’t bother nobody.”

Unfortunately, Williams was closer to the killing than she would have liked to be.

“Everybody tried to get out of the back door, and we really couldn’t. It was too small of a space to get out of and it was chained. I gave up and slid under one of the tables while I watched him shoot [my cousin],” Williams said.

3 On Your Side also spoke with some of the children who were inside the Anderson Lodge Sunday night when shots rang out.

“We were in the kitchen getting popsicles and that’s when he shot the man in the bathroom. He went eye-to-eye with my auntie and that’s when we all ran out of the kitchen to the back door,” fifteen-year-old Teriell Johnson said. “He went the other way and was reloading his gun for the second time when we were trying to get out of the door.”

“We ran like two neighborhoods down until we stopped hearing gun shots,” sixteen-year-old Aaliyah Clay said.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are assisting Canton Police with this investigation.

