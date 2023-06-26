Celebrating 100 years of aerial refueling Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Air Force will celebrate a century of aerial refueling with flyovers Tuesday.

The flyover beginning from Key Field Air National Guard Base involves the KC-135R, and other fighters and cargo aircraft from a three-state area. The route of flight will be visible from landmarks in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Landmarks and approximate local times are as follows: 9:15 a.m. Meridian, Miss.—Threefoot Hotel

9:45 a.m. Mississippi Gulf Coast, Pascagoula

10:00 a.m. Mississippi Gulf Coast, Waveland

10:30 a.m. Natchez, Miss.--Vidalia Bridge

10:40 a.m. Vicksburg, Miss.--Vicksburg National Military Park

10:50 a.m. Jackson, Miss.--Mississippi State Capitol

11:55 a.m. Fayetteville, Ark.---Arkansas Razorback Stadium

12:10 p.m. Fort Smith, Ark.

12:30 p.m. Little Rock, Ark.--Arkansas State Capitol

1:40 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.—U.S.S. Kidd

1:55 p.m. New Orleans, La.---Super Dome/Jackson Square

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

With 100 years of experience, the Air Force said its air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

U.S. Army Air Service aviators first accomplished what seemed impossible June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

Later, mechanic A.D. Hunter, of Meridian,

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.