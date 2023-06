MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a robbery at Citizens National Bank on North Hills Street, near Hwy. 39 and Winn Dixie, during the lunch hour Monday.

The suspect is a black male wearing a white hoodie, blue bandana, black jeans, and tennis shoes.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story.

