City of Meridian Arrest Report June 26, 2023

|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ENYA PATTON
|1996
|2907 CHANDLER ST APT 10 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|SKYLAR GOODMAN
|2002
|9960 GRISSOM RD BAILEY, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ROBERT E WARREN
|1963
|2701 52ND ST APT 116 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BRANDI PEDEN
|2001
|1604 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|RONALDO SAN JOSE
|1999
|2002 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|OYA HAMPTON
|1968
|6562 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AJAH M JONES
|1998
|1719 HWY 19N APT 96 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ROBERT E WARREN
|1963
|2701 52ND ST APT 116 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC STREETS
|CHARLIE STERLING JR
|1959
|316 W LINDA ST QUITMAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|SANTAVIOUS WALKER
|2002
|910 42ND AVE APT 1404 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
|TONI J PROWELL
|1997
|112 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|BREOSHA THOMAS
|2003
|2714 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 23, at 6:00 AM to June 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:18 PM on June 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:06 AM on June 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 26thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
