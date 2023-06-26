City of Meridian Arrest Report June 26, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ENYA PATTON19962907 CHANDLER ST APT 10 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SKYLAR GOODMAN20029960 GRISSOM RD BAILEY, MSSHOPLIFTING
ROBERT E WARREN19632701 52ND ST APT 116 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
BRANDI PEDEN20011604 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RONALDO SAN JOSE19992002 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MSDUI
OYA HAMPTON19686562 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AJAH M JONES19981719 HWY 19N APT 96 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ROBERT E WARREN19632701 52ND ST APT 116 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC STREETS
CHARLIE STERLING JR1959316 W LINDA ST QUITMAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
SANTAVIOUS WALKER2002910 42ND AVE APT 1404 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
TONI J PROWELL1997112 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
BREOSHA THOMAS20032714 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 23, at 6:00 AM to June 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:18 PM on June 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:06 AM on June 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 26thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 26, 2023
Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire