Debris blocks Hwy. 80 westbound in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.

It affects the westbound lanes of between Hwy. 13 and the Rankin County line.

As a result of the power outage, the rest area off Interstate-20 westbound in Scott County is also closed.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route until the area is clear for travel.

