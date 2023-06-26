Debris blocks Hwy. 80 westbound in Scott County

Downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.
Downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.

It affects the westbound lanes of between Hwy. 13 and the Rankin County line.

As a result of the power outage, the rest area off Interstate-20 westbound in Scott County is also closed.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route until the area is clear for travel.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Greene County claimed the lives of two people Sunday...
Two die in Greene Co., Ala., crash
jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport
Power restored, delays expected after storms caused outage at Jackson airport
Feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees
First Alert: Heat indices exceed 100 degrees this week
Marcus Boyles inducted into the Mississippi Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame