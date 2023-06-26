First Alert: Heat indices exceed 100 degrees this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a stormy night, and scattered thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon. Rain will clear as we near 6pm this evening. Pack your rain gear and several bottles of water. Highs are in the lower 90s, but the heat is on as we continue through the day.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 o’clock tonight. Heat indices will range between 105-110 degrees this afternoon. So, avoid any highly active activities between 2-6pm today. Hydrate your body by consuming plenty of water, fruits, and vegetables. Check on your friends and family throughout the week. It is important to know how to identify sign or heat exhaustion as well as heat stroke.

