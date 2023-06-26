First Alert: Heat indices exceed 100 degrees this week

Feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees
Feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a stormy night, and scattered thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon. Rain will clear as we near 6pm this evening. Pack your rain gear and several bottles of water. Highs are in the lower 90s, but the heat is on as we continue through the day.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 o’clock tonight. Heat indices will range between 105-110 degrees this afternoon. So, avoid any highly active activities between 2-6pm today. Hydrate your body by consuming plenty of water, fruits, and vegetables. Check on your friends and family throughout the week. It is important to know how to identify sign or heat exhaustion as well as heat stroke.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglary happened at Dairy Queen early Friday morning.
Dairy Queen burglarized overnight
Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 26th, 2023
Use Extra Caution in this extreme heat
First Alert: Dangerously HOT this week
Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 23rd, 2023