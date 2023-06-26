FIRST ALERT: We’re stuck in a dangerous heat pattern

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered over the Southern Plains, but it’ll slide a bit farther east towards us each day...having more of an influence. Eventually, this upper ridge or “heat dome” will be centered over our area by Thursday & Friday of this week...bringing potentially the first 100 degree temps (actual temps) of the season.

Of course, this is a dangerous pattern because it’s prolonged, and the sinking air affiliated with heat domes can intensify hot summer weather as the air compresses & heats up even more. So, high temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will climb above the average into the mid-upper 90s. Then, the end of the week will bring (as previously mentioned) low 100 degree actual temps.

When we factor in the extremely humid air mass that’s in place (with dew points in the 70s), this makes it “feel” even hotter and really stresses out the body. Heat indices on Tuesday will range between 105-110 degrees. Yet, by Friday, heat indices could reach from 110-117 degrees. This is deadly heat, and it’s important that you practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat. Plan for heat alerts all week, including the potential for excessive heat warnings by the end of the week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

As for rain, scattered showers & storms are possible early Tuesday morning between 2AM - 10AM. Severe storms aren’t likely, but a strong storm or a stray severe thunderstorm warning is possible. Otherwise, the rain will move out as the heat of the day starts to build. Yet, a stray afternoon storms is possible...but it won’t bring much relief from the heat.

This hot pattern does begin to break down by the end of the weekend as an upper-level trough of low pressure slides into our area. So, temps will fall closer to the average (low 90s), and rain chances will increase.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re watching an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next week. Yet, regardless of its development, it won’t threaten the Gulf Coast states.

