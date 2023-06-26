Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 26, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Robbery at Citizens National Bank, North Hills Street, near Hwy. 39
Citizens National Bank branch robbed
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on I-59 early Sunday morning; MBI leading investigation
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies