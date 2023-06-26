Marcus Boyles inducted into the Mississippi Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First year Meridian High School football coach, Marcus Boyles, was inducted into the Mississippi Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday.

Boyles is one of Mississippi’s winningest head coaches, with a 294-71 record that spans 31 years.

Yet, Boyles was shocked, and very humbled when he found out about the induction.

“You never think it’s going to be you, but then your name gets called. It’s just a great honor,” said Boyles.

Boyles is now getting back into coaching after a brief two year retirement. He was announced as the Meridian Wildcats head football coach in Jan. 2023.

When asked why he decided to return to the sidelines, he responded with, “nothing can quite fill that void.”

The Wildcats football team had a 4-5 overall record last season under former head coach John Douglass. Boyles lead his previous teams to nine state championship games, winning five total.

Boyles said that reaching this achievement now will be a great momentum boost going into the upcoming season.

