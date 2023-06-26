Marcus Boyles inducted into the Mississippi Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Boyles and his wife.
Boyles and his wife.(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First year Meridian High School football coach, Marcus Boyles, was inducted into the Mississippi Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday.

Boyles is one of Mississippi’s winningest head coaches, with a 294-71 record that spans 31 years.

Yet, Boyles was shocked, and very humbled when he found out about the induction.

“You never think it’s going to be you, but then your name gets called. It’s just a great honor,” said Boyles.

Boyles is now getting back into coaching after a brief two year retirement. He was announced as the Meridian Wildcats head football coach in Jan. 2023.

When asked why he decided to return to the sidelines, he responded with, “nothing can quite fill that void.”

The Wildcats football team had a 4-5 overall record last season under former head coach John Douglass. Boyles lead his previous teams to nine state championship games, winning five total.

Boyles said that reaching this achievement now will be a great momentum boost going into the upcoming season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglary happened at Dairy Queen early Friday morning.
Dairy Queen burglarized overnight
A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
Man dies after shooting in Meridian church parking lot
Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

Meridian native and Alabama Crimson Tide basketball star Joni Crenshaw Taylor hosted her first...
Joni Crenshaw Taylor hosts basketball camp in hometown
City of Meridian dedicates basketball courts to Joni Crenshaw-Taylor.
City of Meridian names basketball courts for Joni Crenshaw-Taylor
Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
Attorneys for Darius Miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
FILE - Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup...
United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams