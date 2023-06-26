Mississippi receives $1.2B for broadband internet infrastructure expansion

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that...
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Mississippi will receive over $1.2 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Mississippi will receive over $1.2 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service. The Biden Administration estimates 268,365 homes and small businesses in Mississippi lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

The funding is part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker called the massive investment ‘transformational’ for the state.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi will administer the funding through a competitive grant process over the next several years to reach the approximately 300,000 unserved and 200,000 underserved locations that do not have access to high-speed broadband.

The governor laid out the process in a news release. The next step is for BEAM to submit a Five-Year Action Plan detailing their work and plans for the funding. A draft plan will be available for public comment on the BEAM website and comments may be sent to comments@beam.ms.gov until July 28.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have ways of getting alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday evening into the night
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Robbery at Citizens National Bank, North Hills Street, near Hwy. 39
Citizens National Bank branch robbed
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
The U.S. Air Force will celebrate a century of aerial refueling with flyovers Tuesday.
Celebrating 100 years of aerial refueling Tuesday
Downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.
Debris blocks Hwy. 80 westbound in Scott County