Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Norman “Joel” Neal will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dale Moore officiating. Interment rites will follow at Stinson Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Neal, age 56, of Meridian passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at his residence.

Joel was born on May 2, 1967 to A.J. and Mellie Neal in Meridian, Mississippi. He attended Meridian High School. He was a dedicated employee at the Ice Plant. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and shooting fireworks. Joel loved Ford hot rods and his dog, Randle. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1628.

Survivors include his loving wife, Anne Marie Neal; children, Lindsey Elizabeth Oliver (Josh), Caleb Brett Neal (Maddy), and Dylan Ellis Neal; stepson, Tyler Anthony McDonald (Ashley); grandchildren, Luna Neal, Harper Neal, and Kinsley McDonald; mother, Mellie Neal; siblings, Sherry Vickers (Sam) and Dave Neal (Dawn); half-sister, Debi Wang (Jeff); and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvis Joel “A.J.” Neal; one brother, Gilmer Arnold Neal; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Velera Neal; and maternal grandparents, G.S. and Bernice Norman.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Neal, A.J. Neal, Allen Lightsey, Michael Gray, Tracy McCullom, Jonathan Legg, and James Pearcell. Honorary pallbearers will be Zane Royal, Jeff Peters, Charles Robinson, and Terry Wilson.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Neal to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 10:30 until 11:15 on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the funeral services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

