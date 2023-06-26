Mr. Richard Harrison Gough

Graveside services for Mr. Richard Gough will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Magnolia Cemetery with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Gough, 82, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Fisher Care after a long, hard fought battle with Parkinson’s.

Richard was born in Meridian, MS. He was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and was last employed at Lockheed Martin for 29 years until his retirement in 2012. He had several hobbies throughout his younger years such as fishing, water skiing, bowling, and bridge.

He is survived by daughters, Suzanne Day (Alan), Dianne Buchanan, and Katie Gough; son, Charles Gough (Glenda); grandchildren, Shannon Day Richardson (Justin), Ashley Sims (Derick), Matthew Buchanan, Marcus Buchanan (Brittany), Chelsea Gough, and Harrison Gough; great-grandchildren, Austin Day, Tyler Buchanan, Jackson Buchanan, Brexley Buchanan, Declan Sims, and Conner Sims; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gough is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn Gough; his parents, Ronald and Odie Zelle Gough; his two brothers, Ransom Gough (Dot) and Ronald Gough (Barbara); three sisters, Peggy Curtis (Billy), Sarah McNabb (Charles) and Elizabeth “Libbey” Crawford (George); and a grandson Alex Day.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to St. Patrick School or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

