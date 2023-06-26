NAACP Lauderdale county chapter scholarship dinner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Education is the passport to the future” is a statement the NAACP’s Meridian Lauderdale County chapter truly believe in. In fact, they believe in it so much that they made it the theme of Saturday evening’s annual Meridian NAACP Obie Clark Freedom Fund and Polly Heidelberg Scholarship Dinner.

The evening was full of smiles and optimism as students, parents, and many others gathered at the boys and girls club this weekend. “We’re blessing kids here in the meridian, Lauderdale County with scholarships we all know that the NAACP’S promotion is education is the future. We have to educate our kids. Our kids have to go to school. That’s the only way we’re gonna make it.”, said President of the Meridian Lauderdale County Chapter, Ramona Sanders.

The Lauderdale County chapter’s Assistant Treasurer, Barbara Ivy put the responsibility to continue this tradition on the leaders of the NAACP chapter saying, “We know that our children need funds to help them pursue their academic dreams and we know that whatever they do is always going to come back to help this community. So as leaders we have to support our community and help our children get the best start possible”.

For many paying for college is no small fee. Shirley Goodwin, Secretary of the chapter, knows that saying, “We think that the small part that we play will be a big part for the students going off to college. And I know that every student appreciates any amount small or big because going to college is expensive and if these kids are gonna pursue to go to college, we’re one of the organizations that will help them”.

This year there were 6 winners of the Polly Heidelberg scholarship, and News 11 congratulates each one of them.

