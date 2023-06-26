People generously give to Miss. tornado victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In less than a week, $5,313.73 has been given to ‘Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief’ through The Salvation Army to help people impacted by a devastating EF-3 tornado in Jasper County.

“We are so thrilled to see the generosity of folks in eastern Mississippi. This money goes directly to disaster relief in the Louin area,” said WTOK General Manager Jacque Harms. “We plan to continue fundraising through the end of June. We appreciate everyone’s generosity.”

WTOK-TV and Hattiesburg’s WDAM-TV are spearheading the fundraising to help dozens who were hurt and lost their homes in Louin. The storm claimed the life of George Jean Hayes, 67, and some of her relatives also lost their homes. A large part of the damage was along County Road 16.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster relief operation you select. The Salvation Army never applies an administrative fee to any disaster gift. To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Tornado Relief efforts, CLICK HERE.

You may also donate to the “Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief” with your smart phone. Just text to give: MSTORNADOES to 51555.

Scan the code to be directed to give for Mississippi Strong Tornado Releif (WTOK)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.