Storm-tested leaders talk disaster plans at Miss. Municipal League convention

The MML Convention runs through Wednesday.
The MML Convention runs through Wednesday.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Get in the game.”

It’s the theme of the 92nd annual Mississippi Municipal League’s convention. While the program and title have a sports theme, getting in the game also means city leaders need to know the name of the game when it comes to city disaster plans.

In fact, Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight took time out from getting his city back together from last week’s tornado to pick up some valuable advice for what he’s dealing with right now,

“It’s very beneficial. That’s why I came over here to see what I can learn about the process. It’s all about the process and being patient. Learning what we need to know about FEMA and MEMA and how their process works. It was very helpful for me to be with other mayors who have gone through this,” Knight said.

One of those who’s been through it is Louisville Mayor Will Hill. In 2014, an EF-4 tornado ripped through his city.

“It’s a defining moment in my life and in our city’s life. We even refer to things now as pre-disaster and post-disaster. We joined a club that we didn’t asked to join,” Hill said.

In fact, one city leader said after his experience, he used four “P’s” prayer, pen, paper and a phone.

“You can add patience to that as well, it’s about being ready and willing to respond and react,” Hill added.

