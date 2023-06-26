Two die in Greene Co., Ala., crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Greene County claimed the lives of two people Sunday around 4:52 a.m.

Jamal L. Parham, 31, of Eutaw, Ala., a passenger in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, and Temika M. Lynch, 39, of Demopolis, Ala., a passenger in a 2011 Hyundai Tuscon, both died in a head-on collision.

Patrick Armstead, 33, of Forkland, Ala., the driver of the Tuscon, and Ebony Powell, 27, of Boligee, Ala., the driver of the Sonata, were both transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is investigating the crash, said none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.