186th ARW to dedicate street in honor of Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 186th Air Refueling Wing will hold a street dedication and sign unveiling Thursday at 9 a.m. at Key Field in honor of the late Brig. Gen. (retired) Sam Forbert, Jr.

A long-time resident of Meridian, a veteran of the U.S. Air Corps, U.S. Air Force and Mississippi Air National Guard, Forbert began his career during World War II when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He attended the Aviation Cadet Program at Maxwell Field, Montgomery, Ala., and continued training with a series of Pilot Training Courses while serving on active duty.

After leaving active duty, Forbert continued his service with the Mississippi Air National Guard at Key Field Air National Guard Base. In 1970, he became commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group, predecessor to the 186th Air Refueling Wing. Forbert served as wing commander from 1970-1978.

The longtime community and civic leader died in December 2022 at age 99.

