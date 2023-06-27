CAMP CREATIVE WELCOMES YOUNG ARTISTS

Camp Creative art on display
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Children from age five to ten are welcome to enter Camp Creative. The camp specializes in artistic expression and refining each and every camper’s knowledge of art history. As they take a look at some of the greatest artists from the past in order to influence artists of the future.

Rebecca Parker, Assistant Director of marketing and public relations, says that Camp Creative is an opportunity for children to unleash their creative side. The children don’t just do arts and crafts up here either. They learn about the history behind the art, learning about world renowned artists like Picasso and Matisse. “It plays to our initiatives which is STEAM, literacy, art, and Mississippi history. So we kind of weave those into our camps that we have going on each week”, said Parker.

The camp lasts until June 30th. Look out for these campers because one day you might be seeing their art in the museums. For more information about camp creative and other summer camps at the Mississippi children’s museum visit mschildrensmuseum.org/jackson/book-reserve/camps/summer-camps/.

