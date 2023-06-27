Chicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son

All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS, CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT CELL PHONE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago mother who was accused of telling her teen son to shoot a man at a fast food restaurant is suing the city and arresting officers, a day after murder charges against her and her son were dropped.

Carlishia Hood, 35, was held on $3 million bail after she was charged last week with first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released Monday from the Cook County Jail.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said it was unable to “meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.”

“I’ve experienced pain in many ways that I would never have thought,” she said about her arrest. “What happened to me was totally unnecessary. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten and being arrested.”

Hood alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress in her lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

A cellphone video posted on social media over the weekend shows the man yelling at Hood on June 18 to “get your food” before threatening to “knock” her out. He then punches Hood in the face and head several times.

Prosecutors said Hood texted her 14-year-old son, who was outside the restaurant, to come inside.

Jeremy Brown, 32, was shot in the back by the teen and then ran from the restaurant. Hood and her son, whose name was not released due to his age, followed Brown as Hood told the teen to continue shooting, prosecutors said. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was recorded by surveillance video, but not the cellphone video, officials said. Hood and her son later turned themselves over to police.

Prosecutors said Hood has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed-carry permit.

Her attorney, Ari Williams, told reporters Monday that “Ms. Hood is and has always been a victim,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“On June 18 of this year my life changed. My son’s life changed,” she told reporters Tuesday at a news conference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.
Debris blocks Hwy. 80 westbound in Scott County
The U.S. Air Force will celebrate a century of aerial refueling with flyovers Tuesday.
Celebrating 100 years of aerial refueling Tuesday

Latest News

A teacher at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Ind., was caught on video making a child...
Teacher forced student to eat his own vomit, documents say
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism...
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum ‘dumbfounded’ as hunt for culprit intensifies
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host