City of Meridian Arrest Report June 27, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROBERT D MOORE
|1983
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JAMES A LOVE
|1960
|4522 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CAMIRYA N CHANEY
|2004
|5226 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 26, at 6:00 AM to June 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 12:24 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 100 block of North Hills Street. The victim stated the suspect had a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:58 AM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:01 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:57 AM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:56 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 11thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
