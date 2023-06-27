City of Meridian Arrest Report June 27, 2023

Robbery

At 12:24 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 100 block of North Hills Street. The victim stated the suspect had a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:58 AM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:01 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:57 AM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:56 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 11thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.