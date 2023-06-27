City of Meridian Arrest Report June 27, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROBERT D MOORE1983HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JAMES A LOVE19604522 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CAMIRYA N CHANEY20045226 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 26, at 6:00 AM to June 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 12:24 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 100 block of North Hills Street. The victim stated the suspect had a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:58 AM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:01 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:57 AM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:56 PM on June 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 11thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Downed power lines have blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 80 in Scott County.
Debris blocks Hwy. 80 westbound in Scott County
The U.S. Air Force will celebrate a century of aerial refueling with flyovers Tuesday.
Celebrating 100 years of aerial refueling Tuesday

Latest News

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 27, 2023
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 26, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 26, 2023