The Downtown Optimist Club hosts 2023 Junior Golf Club

Kids of all ages learned golf etiquette and techniques.
By Anna Baucum
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Downtown Optimist Club held its 2023 Junior Golf Program at Briarwood. For the past two weeks, children of all ages hit the greens to learn some new tricks and tips and have some fun. Each participant had the opportunity to play nine holes of golf free of charge.

One junior golfer spoke about his favorite part of the program.

“Probably hitting off the t-box, hitting in the putting green and stuff. I think that’s pretty fun. And, it’s overall just a fun thing to do,” said Nash Ward.

The last day of this year’s program will be on Thursday, June 29. Click here to learn more about the program and how to register.

