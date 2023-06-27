First Alert: 100 degree temperatures expected for Thursday

Stay hydrated
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It will be another hot day for us all. A small chance of stray showers and storms remain through 1pm this afternoon. A lingering shower is possible again this evening. There is a low end threat for severe weather over Neshoba, Newton, Jasper, Smith, and Scott counties. Hail and damaging winds are possible.

The risk for severe weather is over the entire area for Wednesday with hail and damaging winds remaining the primary threat. Plenty of moisture will be in the air early Wednesday morning before heavy rain is moving in from the north by 8am. Heavy showers and storms can be expected between 9am-12noon Wednesday.

As you continue through the week, make sure you have plenty of water. Highs will continue to increase into the upper 90s before the heat dome is right over us closing out the week, spiking highs into the triple digits. When humidity is factored in, heat indices can extend up to 115 degrees. This is why an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Thursday until 9pm. Be sure to check on your friends and family as dangerous heat continues.

