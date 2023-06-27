Lift off at Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian community college hosted its second of five orientations, or what they like to call lift off events, welcoming in new students and parents onto campus. Lift off comes with a tour among other activities as new eagles spread their wings and familiarize themselves with the campus.

Brandon Dewease, the Associate Dean of Student Engagement, says that they believe that students who come to in person orientations are retained at higher rates, as well as graduate at a higher rate. “New students are the life blood of an institution right. Events like this are so important because not only do we need to go and get new students, we need to make sure and introduce them to the institution in a fashion that allows them to be successful”, said Dewease.

“The biggest thing for me is that students know that we are here, we are available to help them, and that we want them to succeed and we’ll do whatever we can to help them to find that pathway to graduation”, says Mandy Hurtt, Director of Recruiting. Hurtt shared that it’s important for students to know all the services and different things available to them and Lift off helps to give them that information.

If any new eagles missed today’s lift off there’s no need to worry because you can still catch the event on July 13th, July 20th, and the last one on August 10th before classes begin.

