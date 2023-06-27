Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole

Planereo Bell, 35, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of...
Planereo Bell, 35, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole after he was found guilty by a jury this week.

District Attorney Kassie Coleman announced Planereo Bell, 35, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After the 2-day trial, Circuit Judge Charles Wright held a sentencing hearing Tuesday. Coleman said the state presented evidence of Bell’s habitual offender status: previous convictions for armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release, Bell was arrested Sept. 3, 2018, by the Meridian Police Department after shooting Viola Smith and Michael Smith. He was indicted the following year but his trial has been postponed due to subsequent indictments on other charges and delays caused by the pandemic.

The Meridian Police Department investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tommy Whitfield.

