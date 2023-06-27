Local broker comments on new MS law lowering the age to buy, sell property

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The state of Mississippi has new laws affecting purchasing property by young buyers.

Starting July 1, a change in a law will allow 18-year-olds to enter the housing market to buy or sell property.

“It’s going to allow a few more properties to sell. Now, is it not going open the flood gates? Probably not. But it allow will some people to inherit property at a young age. They would have to go through the court system to be able to sell it before they are 21,” said Steve Corey, broker/co-owner with Pigford & Corey Realtors.

Corey discusses what he thinks are the pros and cons of this new legislation.

“At 18, if you don’t already have all the money to buy the property, you’re still going to have to go qualify for the loan and so you’ll have to go to the bank. The bank is probably going to tell you really quickly, you don’t meet loan standards. You’re going to have to have a job probably for close to two years, a steady job, not currently changing, for about two years. Also, save up for the down payment and closing cost,” said Corey.

News 11 talked to two people voicing different opinions on the topic.

“It’s a sticky situation. I think that, honestly, in my opinion, I believe that have the right to buy property. They can serve in the (military) service and fight for our country at 18. They have the right to buy land,” said Dr. Bill Myers, a Laurel resident.

“So, I just became a homeowner this year and I am 26. I will say it’s a huge responsibility and it’s not one I feel I would have been comfortable making at the age of 18. I know in most states, it is 18. I do think it’s interesting though with the legal drinking age being 21, it’s how are you able to buy land and not buy a drink,” said Eydia Brand, a Meridian resident.

Most states across the country do not have this rule. Nebraska and Alabama have an age limit of 19.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.