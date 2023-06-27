Mr. G.W. Chapman, Jr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. G.W. Chapman, Jr. will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Newton with Rev. Spencer Moncliff officiating.  Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Chapman, 69, of Huntington, California, who died Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at his residence.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

